Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Shares Opening, Ending: Watch

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime followed up Season 3 of its run some time ago with the announcement that it would be followed up with a new movie, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- is celebrating its international streaming release with the full reveal of its new opening and ending theme sequences! Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 wrapped up its run with one of the biggest romantic developments for Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane yet, and that's why the new movie was all the more enticing for its release as fans would get to see what comes next.

After releasing across theaters in Japan and North America over the last few months, Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First That Never Ends- is now officially streaming with Crunchyroll in multiple territories across the world as well. Now that the new Kaguya-sama movie is available to check out for many fans everywhere, Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- has released its opening theme titled "Love is Show, as performed by Masayuki Suzuki and Reni Takagi. You can check out it in the video above, and the ending theme titled "Heart Notes," as performed by Airi Suzuki, in the video below:

How to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Movie

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- is now streaming with Crunchyroll in an episodic format. Spread across four different episodes with English subtitles, Crunchyroll begins to tease the events of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War movie as such, "Shuchiin Academy's student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love."

The synopsis continues with, "The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It's Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very "normal" love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends."

How do you like the opening and ending for Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-?