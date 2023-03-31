Crunchyroll Stealth Releases Kaguya-Sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends - was the first, and perhaps last, movie that focused on the eternal rivalry featuring anime characters Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane. The romantic comedy series saw the two protagonists attempting to one-up one another while also hiding their true feelings for one another. While the feature-length film had a brief theatrical run in North America in February of this year, Crunchyroll has released the first half of the movie online for subscribers.

The first half of the latest Kaguya-Sama movie is now on the streaming service, with Crunchyroll confirming that the second part will be landing this weekend on April 2nd. Luckily, if you haven't had the chance to dive into the series, the first three seasons are also available to stream on the platform. Since the movie takes place immediately following the third season of the anime adaptation, it might be worth checking out the television series before the film.

Kaguya-Sama First War Kiss

It's time! The first two episodes of Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- are now available on Crunchyroll, with the last two arriving this Sunday!



💘 MORE: https://t.co/7UiwNcfYhA pic.twitter.com/yTsK22ruOW — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) March 31, 2023

Crunchyroll shared a description of the film that reads as such, "Shuchiin Academy's student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It's Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very "normal" love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends."

If you haven't had the chance to watch the romantic comedy, here's how the streaming platform describes the franchise, "Shuchiin Academy's student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It's Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very "normal" love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends."