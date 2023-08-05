Kaiju No. 8 Releases New Trailer

Kaiju No. 8 has made a major name for itself in the shonen manga universe, focusing on a hero that uses the power of giant monsters to fight giant monsters. First premiering in 2020 from creator Naoya Matsumoto as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump, Production IG announced quite some time ago that an anime adaptation was in the works. While Kaiju No. 8's anime was confirmed to make landfall next year, Production IG has released a brand new trailer to show off more of the upcoming animation that will bring Kafka and his monster-battling allies to life.

Kaiju No. 8's first anime adaptation is slated to arrive in April of next year, 2024. The manga series has become quite the popular series long before an anime adaptation was announced, proving that sometimes it doesn't take long for a shonen manga to build a serious audience. Set to be adapted by Production IG, the studio has made a name for itself with the likes of Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Psycho-Pass, and Haikyu to name a few. From the animation shown in the latest trailer, it's clear that IG gets the monstrous assignment.

Kaiju No. 8 New Trailer

Alongside the newest trailer for this kaiju filled universe, Kaiju No. 8's anime confirmed that Masaya Fukunishi would take on the role of the main character, Kafka Hibino. You might recognize Fukunishi for his roles in major anime franchises including Pokemon, Haikyu, and Tokyo Revengers. Joining Kafka are Reno Ichikawa (Wataru Katoh) and Mina Ashiro (Asami Seto).

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this manga, Kaiju No. 8's official description from Viz Media reads as such, "Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

Do you think Kaiju No. 8 will take the world by storm next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.