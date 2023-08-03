Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Anime Debut With Special Live-Action Promo

Kaiju No. 8 may not be on your radar at the moment, but the series is about to blow up. The hit manga is selling well under Naoya Matsumoto's hand, and it won't be long before Kaiju No. 8 gets its own anime. The adaptation is set to debut next year, and with a special anime event on the horizon, Kaiju No. 8 just posted a PV that brings its iconic monster to life.

The update comes from the Kaiju No. 8 team as it released a 'real monster' promo earlier today. The clip comes just a day before the Kaiju No. 8 anime holds a special event in Japan. It is there team at Production I.G. is expected to share a new look at the show, so of course, they wanted to put Kafka center stage today.

Kaiju No. 8 'Real Monster, Rise Up' PV.



Series is commemorating the upcoming release of Volume 10 and its TV Anime adaptation. pic.twitter.com/FstL0JZppD — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 3, 2023

As you can see in the clip above, the PV brings Kaiju No. 8 to life by giving Kafka a real-world makeover. A full group of artists is brought in to transform an actor into Kafka, and the real-world take on the titan is downright terrifying. You can get a definite sense of why Kaiju No. 8 relies on Kafka for battle because his real-life mirror is intimidating AF. The cosplay even features lights and sound, so yeah – we are obviously obsessed.

This special take on Kaiju No. 8 has put all eyes on the hit manga, and it comes in time for an anime drops. Last month, the team at Production I.G. confirmed it would be sharing a big update on Kaiju No. 8 at the start of August. This weekend marks the show's big event in Japan, so fans are hoping to get a new peek at the Kaiju No. 8 anime. After all, the show is slated to debut in 2024, so time is ticking on the sci-fi series.

If you are not familiar with Kaiju No. 8, the manga is easy to access! The Shonen Jump app carries Kaiju No. 8 as part of its catalog, and Viz Media also has print editions of the manga available. So for more details on Kafka's story, you can read the official synopsis of Kaiju No. 8 below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

What do you think about this Kaiju No. 8 update? Are you hyped for the manga's move to anime?