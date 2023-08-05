Kaiju No. 8 Reveals Anime's Release Window, Main Voice Cast

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its anime adaptation debut next year, and Kaiju No. 8 has revealed its scheduled release window along with the first main additions to the anime's voice cast! Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga has been one of the bigger hits coming out of Shueisha's Jump+ app in the last few years, so it's no surprise to find out that a new anime project is now in the works. With the newest update for the Kaiju No. 8 anime, there has finally been the first concrete reveal about when we can expect to see the series in motion.

After teasing fans earlier in the week about a new update coming our way, Kaiju No. 8 has dropped a massive new look at the new anime with a trailer that confirms that Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering in April 2024. It was here the first three members of the voice cast were confirmed as well with Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino (and the titular Kaiju No. 8), Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa, and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro. You can check out the newest look at the Kaiju No. 8 anime below:

What to Know for the Kaiju No. 8 Anime

With Production I.G. producing the animation and Studio Khara providing Kaiju designs, Kaiju No. 8 is currently scheduled for a release next April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. As for what to expect from the new Kaiju No. 8 anime, TOHO Animation begins to tease the series as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kaiju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

Kaiju No.8's synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise. But Kafka doesn't know that an imminent Kaiju threat is unexpectedly approaching him."

How are you liking the look of Kaiju No. 8 so far?