Kaiju No. 8 Announces New Anime Following Series Finale

Kaiju No. 8’s manga did something that many fans might not have expected last year: it ended. Following its debut in 2020, the popular shonen franchise continued for five years before it decided to put to bed Kafka Hibino’s story as he fought against kaiju as a kaiju himself. Earlier this year, Production I.G. announced that its anime adaptation would be following suit and is currently working on the final season of the television series. Luckily, the monster-brawling franchise has one trick up its sleeve as a brand new anime project is in the works.

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Production I.G. confirmed that a new anime short film titled, “Kaiju No. 8: Narumi’s Week at Work” was in the works. This upcoming short is based on the manga spin-off, Kaiju No. 8 Relax, which started in 2024 and is still continuing past the main series finale. The Kaiju No. 8 spin-off is described as such, “Gen Narumi is the captain of the Defense Force’s 1st Unit. He is known as “Japan’s strongest anti-kaiju force.” With an overwhelming amount of power comes an overwhelmingly big attitude. He skips meetings without permission, elegantly avoids office work, and spends his free time playing games on the internet—but sometimes he faces unexpected counterattacks…? This is the story of the most powerful man’s anything but peaceful weekdays.” You can check out the first image from this upcoming anime special below, which will also be brought to life by Production I.G.

production IG

Kaiju No. 8’s Future Past The Finale

Production IG

As of the writing of this article, I.G. has yet to reveal when we can expect the final season of Kaiju No. 8, though 2026 might be giving us that information. Later this year, the shonen series is planning to unleash a real-world event this October in Japan, bringing back the extravaganza known as Kaiju No. 8 Defense Team Boot Camp. Taking place on October 24th, here’s how Production I.G. describes the upcoming get-together to celebrate Kafka’s animated tale.

“The anime “Kaiju No. 8” is getting a solo event! It’s called “Defense Force Boot Camp in Tachikawa.” Set in Tachikawa, the headquarters of the 3rd unit, the event will feature a variety of content from the cast! Be sure to join us for this “boot camp” that you can only see here!” The current line-up of cast members that will be in attendance includes Katsuya Fukunishi (as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8), Asami Seto (as Mina Ashiro), Wataru Kato (as Reno Ichikawa), Fairouz Ai (as Kikoru Shinomiya), Kengo Kawanishi (as Soshiro Hoshina), Yuki Shin (as Iharu Furuhashi), Koki Uchiyama (as Gen Narumi), Hiroki Yasumoto (as Eiji Hasegawa). To date, series creator Naoya Matsumoto hasn’t hinted at the idea that a sequel series is in the works, though the legacy of Kaiju No. 8 in the world of Shonen Jump isn’t soon to be forgotten.

What do you think of this brand new anime film set to explore the more low-key parts of Kaiju No. 8’s universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Official Kaiju No. 8 Website