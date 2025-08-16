10 Best Shonen Jump+ Manga in 2025 You Need to Check Out

There are countless great Shonen Jump manga you won’t find in the weekly magazine—here are some of the best. Built on the bones of the defunct Jump LIVE and launched in 2014, Shonen Jump+ is Jump’s avenue for digital-only manga distribution. Despite the name, those manga don’t necessarily have to be shonen; Shonen Jump+ has seen a number of offerings geared toward women and older readers, too.

There are a number of reasons that manga creators might shoot for digital-only distribution via Shonen Jump+: more flexible release schedules, less restrictive content requirements, and the chance to reach a wider base of readers than the traditional Shonen Jump courts are just a handful. What that all means for you, the reader, is that Shonen Jump+ (whose titles are available in English via VIZ Media and MANGA Plus) is home to some of Jump’s most original, dynamic, and thoughtful stories. Here, we’re breaking down the cream of the crop with some choice selections for every mood.

10) Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man began its Shueisha tenure under the Weekly Shonen Jump banner, but after returning for Part 2, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the series to Shonen Jump+ to cater to its broader demographic and online presence. As a result, Chainsaw Man’s already riskier subject matter has grown bolder with its statements, and its wildest moments continue to go viral. This isn’t to say the series is without its problems, namely, it’s experiencing a decline in readership, but the manga is still certainly worth checking out in its entirety.

From showstopping Statue of Liberty transformations to the shocking ways in which Denji continues to be manipulated, there’s plenty to still witness in Chainsaw Man. The series continues to put our natural fears as the human species on full display, and no shortage of depravity along the way. Whether you’re fascinated by the Part 1 protagonist or are invested in the journey of Asa and the War Devil she hosts in Part 2, Yoru, there’s always something new to see in Chainsaw Man on Shonen Jump+ in 2025.

9) Kindergarten Wars

You Chiba’s Kindergarten Wars has been running since 2022, and it’s quickly grown into a beloved series. It’s surrounded by clamor for an as-yet-unconfirmed anime adaptation, although unsubstantiated leaks have raised hopes that the situation might change soon. It’s easy to see why people want an anime so badly: Kindergarten Wars brings the best of other absurd action-comedies like Spy x Family with good storytelling, great fights, fantastic art, and warm writing. All of those will shine even more when it hits the screen.

In Kindergarten Wars, criminals are given a reduced sentence in exchange for working at Kindergarten Noir, where their job is to uphold its promise of being the “world’s safest kindergarten” by protecting the children of high-status figures from danger. At its center is the former assassin Rita, whose dynamic personality and lust for love anchor the series. After a brief hiatus in early 2025, Kindergarten Wars came back for its final arc, so now’s a better time than ever to pick it up and see where this quirky, colorful story goes.

8) ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess

Based on the name and premise, Robinson Haruhara’s ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess (which fans usually abbreviate to Himesama Goumon) might not sound like your bag at all. However, it’s one of the most fun reads in Jump+, in our opinion, provided you’re in the mood for it. The setup is simple: a princess is held prisoner and is being “tortured” in order to extract secrets to help the demon army reign victorious over humanity.

The quotation marks there are of the utmost importance because these torture tactics are really quite silly: delectable cuisine and beloved pastimes like video games. And somehow, the princess is always too weak to bear it. And somehow, she always gives the most useless secret. It’s a steady formula, but it’s tons of fun to read. It also has a bizarre heart and humanity to it—it hits all the right notes, and reading it just lifts your mood if you’re receptive to it. It’s not the deepest manga on this list, but getting lost in Himesama Goumon is a better, more fulfilling time-waster than mindless social media scrolling could ever be.

7) Empyreal Cabinet

Empyreal Cabinet is another relative newcomer, premiering in August 2024. Alongside Ichi the Witch and Kagurabachi, Empyreal Cabinet is considered a prime contender to be among Shonen Jump’s new generation of flag-bearers as works like Spy x Family and One Piece gear up to follow the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer out. Empyreal Cabinet is the story of the spellcaster Toya Tatsumori in his efforts to protect the public from monsters called Balebeasts and navigate the political complexities of the governing Empyreal Cabinet.

The latter fact is what primes Empyreal Cabinet to be a particular standout among Jump manga. Creator Fumiji Yuba has already shown his chops in writing politically-entrenched action with the acclaimed one-shots Ou no Utsawa and Kuniga Masumane no Junan, and the similarly dense social layers in Empyreal Cabinet are the star of the show. It’s still early in its run, but Empyreal Cabinet is a series to watch out for and well worth a read.

6) MAD

MAD is a brilliant work by Yusuke Otori that abounds with stylized art and a crushing atmosphere. With 31 chapters as of writing, MAD is still fairly early into its run, but what’s already there is a one-of-a-kind take on sci-fi that drips with promise for the long future to come. In an alien-ravaged world where the smatters of remaining humans traverse wrecked wastelands, John has somehow survived the initial onslaught only to lose his will to live.

MAD is dark, and it’s very cinematic in its presentation and paneling. Its heavy themes and utter destitution invite the possibility of a uniquely existentialist brand of hope, not to mention leaving room for major plot development. In its extreme take on the foundational questions of belonging, going on when everything seems gone, and what to love in a world that hates you, MAD pushes to the foreground those ideas other gritty manga like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man sit on, with enough clarity that they almost start to feel suffocated by the latter manga when put side-by-side. It’s perhaps a more niche read, but it’s definitely worth a try.

5) Marriagetoxin

Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s Marriagetoxin is one of the best Shonen Jump manga out there in general, and we’re practically praying it gets an anime soon so it’s more accessible. Marriagetoxin’s nearest rhyme would be Sakamoto Days, given the two share a well-executed core of absurd assassin comedy. But Marriagetoxin has a fundamentally different narrative motor from Sakamoto Days’ family dynamics, and it appeals to the same audience of viewers on a parallel emotional level.

Centered around the terribly (and tragically) awkward Hikaru Gero’s efforts to save his clan by finding a marriage partner with the help of gender-bending Mei Kinosaki, Marriagetoxin operates in the registers of romantic comedies and character-driven adventures as much as the registers of loosely-connected episodic action comprising Sakamoto Days. Time will see it recognized as an underrated masterwork of an absurd action-comedy zeitgeist spearheaded by the likes of Sakamoto Days, Spy x Family, and Dandadan. You can be among the first to ride the Marriagetoxin wave and see why mangaka behind works like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen feel the same.

4) Spy x Family

Spy x Family, created by Tatsuya Endo, is practically a phenomenon at this point. Based on the story of a spy living under the alias of Loid Forger, his mind-reading adoptive daughter Anya, and his assassin wife Yor, Spy x Family’s unique blend of heartfelt moments, adorable interactions, and high-octane action has captured the hearts of readers far and wide. Its initial success was only bolstered by a top-notch anime from Wit Studio and Cloverworks.

If you’ve seen the anime, you might think you have a good feel of what Spy x Family has to offer. But the anime has only covered 60 chapters of content, leaving ambitious readers with over 40 chapters more to get into, as of the time of writing. That also just happens to be where Spy x Family’s story starts becoming more ambitious and bombastic than ever before. Spy x Family’s third season is set for October 2025, but you can get ahead of the curve now and dig into Spy x Family‘s best storylines yet.

3) Dandadan

Science Saru’s expert adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan brought the beloved series to a much wider audience, in no small part due to its aggressive hype and even more aggressive marketing. Even before its hugely successful anime, Dandadan could be found in the virtual pages of Shonen Jump+. So far, between its anime and sequel movie Dandadan: Evil Eye, only five of Dandadan‘s (currently) 12 arcs have been adapted, so there’s plenty for fans to claw into.

If you’re unfamiliar with Dandadan at this point, it’s an absurd comedy-action series following Momo and Okarun, who become a psychic and a spirit-possessed powerhouse, respectively, as they make their way through a series of supernatural adventures. Compared to the other manga of its ilk, like Spy x Family and Sakamoto Days, Dandadan stands alone in its emphasis on the strange and paranormal. If that sounds like your cup of tea, its hilarious writing and expressive art make it a great manga to pick up.

2) Centuria

Fans have been describing Centuria as a crossbreed of Vinland Saga and Berserk. If you’re looking for a darker shonen, then from the first chapter, Centuria will have you hooked. Centuria follows Julian, a young boy who kills the man he was sold to and stows away on a slave ship for a new life. When discovered, he’s condemned to slavery himself, but finds community among the other slaves on the ship. When the other slaves are killed by the ship’s captain, a mysterious creature grants Julian their combined strength and their lives.

Julian uses his indebtedness to the slaves as the springboard for a new life, raising the daughter of one of the murdered slaves, Mira. From there, mangaka Tohru Kuramori’s story grows into itself with well-written characters, trenchant themes of love and ambition, and delightful art. It’s a truly entertaining and inspiring ride with a lot of room, and it hits the best notes of shonen storytelling with lovable characters, an indomitable heart, and peak action.

1) Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 is a standout work by Naoya Matsumoto that shares themes and atmosphere with the likes of Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and My Hero Academia. Kaiju is named after its titular monsters, drawn directly from the Japanese term for media involving “strange beasts.” The term would encompass the likes of Godzilla and Attack on Titan‘s Titans, if that gives you any insight into Kaiju‘s adversarial humans-vs-monsters vibe. Kaiju centers Kafka Hibino, who can turn into a kaiju after ingesting a parasite, and his use of that ability in a Japan heavily militarized against kaiju.

If you’ve come across Kaiju, it’s probably thanks to its killer 2024 anime by Production I.G, which just came back for season 2 in July 2025. The same month also saw Kaiju‘s manga come to an end with Chapter 129, and its completion makes it stand out from other big names on this list. You can run through Kaiju’s remaining chapters and see where the story ends now; you’ll still have more to look forward to after the fact, since the spin-off Kaiju no. 8: RELAX is currently releasing (also on Shonen Jump+).

If there's a manga you think we should have included, or if you just want to put a good word in for one of the entries above, drop a comment!