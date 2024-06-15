Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 10 With Special Artwork

Kaiju No. 8 is barreling towards the end of its debut season, and the creator behind it all has shared some special art for the launch of Episode 10! Kaiju No. 8 has kicked off the Raid on Tachikawa Base arc with the anime's latest episodes as Kafka Hibino and the Defense Force have been flung into their next major fight by surprise. After successfully making it through their first real mission fighting monsters out in the field, their base was shockingly attacked by a new intelligent monster foe as it wanted to fight a strong opponent by any means necessary.

With the reveal of Kaiju No. 10 as a monstrous new foe, Kafka and the rest of Company 8 had to quickly get into action in order to face a monster that was able to give orders to a fleet of flying bomb kaiju. It led to a major one on one fight between Kaiju No. 10 and the Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina, and continued with the newest episode of the anime. To celebrate the release of Episode 10 of the anime, Kaiju No. 8 creator Naoya Matsumoto shared a special sketch on social media that you can check out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after, and it's where you can check out Episode 9 along with the rest of the season in both Japanese and English language audio. As for what to expect from the anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 teases itself as such:

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles.

Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."