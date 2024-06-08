Kaiju No. 8 Trailer Hypes Raid on Tachikawa Base Arc

Kaiju No. 8 has kicked off a dangerous new arc of the anime, and a special trailer has been shared for the now ongoing Raid of Tachikawa Base arc! Kafka Hibino and the rest of the defense force recently made it through their first major mission together as a squad fighting real kaiju in the field, and it was an already dangerous mission that got taken to the next level due to Kaiju No. 9's influence. But while Kafka and the others were trying to recover from their first real fight, they are now thrown right into another one in a shocking manner.

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."