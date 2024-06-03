Kaiju No. 8 Casts All Might Actor Kenta Miyake

Kaiju No. 8 is already adding in a monstrous new foe to the series, and the anime has recruited My Hero Academia star Kenta Miyake as the voice for Kaiju No. 10! Kaiju No. 8 recently wrapped up the Saigahama Neutralization Operation Arc with the latest episode of the series as Kafka Hibino and the rest of his squad successfully cleared their first mission taking on real kaiju out in the field. But after a brief run in with Kaiju No. 9, it seems that things are already going to get more intense as the next highly intelligent kaiju will be making its move next.

Kaiju No. 9 already revealed what kind of powerful monsters Kafka would need to be facing off against, and the next major foe is already on its way. The final moments of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 saw a new red kaiju standing a top of a flock of flying monsters heading towards Japan. Like No. 9, this one speaks as well and the official social media account for the Kaiju No. 8 anime has confirmed that Kenta Miyake (All Might in My Hero Academia, Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie) will be providing the monstrous voice behind Kaiju No. 10.

We're thrilled to unveil an exciting update.



Please join us in welcoming Kenta Miyake as Kaiju No. 10.#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/vexcUxFbzS — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 1, 2024

Kaiju No, 8: What Is Kaiju No. 10?

Like Kafka and the previous Kaiju No. 9 introduced prior, Kaiju No. 10 is another highly intelligent kaiju as the monsters seem to be evolving at a very fast rate. Not only do they command Yonju and other smaller creatures, they will likely have power on par with Kafka when it comes to an actual fight. While fans have gotten to see some of the defense force in action, it's likely not going to be long before Kafka ends up being the only one who can really fight on the level of these new foes.

If you wanted to check out Kaiju No. 8's anime this Spring, Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. You can also find all chapters of Naoya Matsumoto's original Kaiju No. 8 manga available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead and be ready for the anime's future.