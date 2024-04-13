Kaiju No. 8 is Now on Crunchyroll: Watch

The day is finally here for fans waiting for one of the biggest new animes of the year. While kaiju fans have been eating well with the likes of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla Minus One, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Kaiju No. 8 is the most anticipated anime studying a world filled with kaiju. Kafka's world isn't quite the same as the MonsterVerse and you can see how by streaming the first episode of the Production I.G. series now.

Kaiju No. 8 has been one of the biggest newcomers to Weekly Shonen Jump, first arriving in the manga publication in 2020. Should the anime be a success, there will be plenty of material to adapt for future seasons as the manga recently passed over one hundred chapters. Brought to life by Production I.G., the anime studio might be best known for working on the likes of Haikyu, Heavenly Delusion, Psycho-Pass, and Adult Swim's FLCL series. Thanks to the success of the latest Haikyu movie in Japan, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, the production studio is flying high and might climb even higher with Kafka and his kaiju killing allies.

Kaiju No. 8 Has Arrived

Kaiju No. 8's first episode is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The highly anticipated anime adaptation is also available to stream on X, formerly Twitter, as the social media platform is looking to get into the anime game. You can catch episode one by clicking on the links below.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 is now available on @Crunchyroll!



Watch the premiere now 🔥 https://t.co/wSTqDF8FO8#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/AKLtizTH4Y — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) April 13, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 is airing now!



Join fans worldwide and watch the premiere now!



Watch on X: https://t.co/bMMZCFpgxG#KaijuNo8 #KaijuOnX — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) April 13, 2024

If you want to learn more about the world of Kafka, the series is set to stream its first season on both Crunchyroll and X. Here's how Shonen Jump, publishers of the kaiju-packed manga, describe Kaiju No. 8, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

Will you be checking out Kaiju No. 8's premiere this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.