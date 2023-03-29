Kaiju No. 8 Anime Highlights More Characters With New Posters

The Kaiju No. 8 anime adaptation is still quite a ways away from its full premiere, but fans have gotten to see even more of the new Kaiju No. 8 anime production now in the works with some new posters highlighting two more of the main characters at the center of it all. Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga has been steadily taking over Shueisha's Jump+ app overseas, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime adaptation was now in the works. But fans have started wondering about how it all will end up looking when it premieres.

The Kaiju No. 8 anime is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2024, and fans have been getting very few updates about its progress until this Spring when a new slate of character posters highlighting how the anime's main cast will look. Now Kaiju No. 8 has fleshed out the final members of the key cast with two more anime posters showing off both Kikoru Shinomiya and Soshiro Hoshina. You can check out the newest posters for the Kaiju No. 8 anime below:

Kaiju No. 8 Anime: What to Know

The Kaiju No. 8 anime has yet to reveal a more concrete release window outside of its currently scheduled 2024 premiere. Production I.G. will be producing the animation while Studio Khara will be helping out with the Kaiju designs in the anime. There staff and cast for the Kaiju No. 8 anime has still yet to be revealed at the time of this writing, however. If you wanted to read the Kaiju No 8. manga and catch up with the series before the Kaiju No 8. anime debut, you can now find Kaiju No. 8 with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of Kaiju No. 8's manga as such:

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

What do you think of this newest look at Kaiju No. 8's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!