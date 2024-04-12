Kaiju No. 8 Preps Anime Fans For Premiere With New Preview

One of the biggest new anime series of 2024 is about to make landfall and Kaiju No. 8 has a new look at its giant monster filled world.

2024 has been quite the year for kaiju fans. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has scored big at the box office, Godzilla Minus One took home an Academy Award, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+. The world of the king of the monsters isn't the only setting that giant monsters will run rampant, as Kaiju No. 8 will bring the kaiju world to anime. With the arrival of the first episode nigh, the Production I.G. adaptation has a new quick look at the premiere.

Kaiju No. 8 is a unique anime series by creator Naoya Matsumoto, specifically when it comes to the main character and his profession. Kafka Hibino wanted to be a member of the Japan Defense Force but unfortunately wasn't able to pass the test when it came to becoming a part of the premiere kaiju killing unit. In an effort to still do good for humanity and have a job that would allow him to lead a life of leisure, he joins a crew that cleans up the bodies of kaiju. Little did Kafka expect that he was able to become closer to a kaiju than he ever expected.

Kaiju No. 8: Biggest New Anime of 2024?

Production I.G. has had a big year outside of the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 series, specifically with Haikyu: Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump. The first of the final two movies of the sports anime brought in quite the box office haul in Japan, and is set to arrive in North America on May 31st. It's a tad too early to know if Kaiju No. 8 will be renewed for a second season, but there is plenty of manga material to adapt.

If you want to learn more about the world of Kafka, the series is set to stream its first season on both Crunchyroll and X. Here's how Shonen Jump, publishers of the kaiju-packed manga, describe Kaiju No. 8, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"