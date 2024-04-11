Kaiju No. 8 Releases OneRepublic Theme Song "Nobody"

Are you ready for one of the biggest anime drops of the year? The spring season is here, and at last, that means Kaiju No. 8 is on the horizon. If you did not realize, the Production I.G. series is set to go live this week, and the series has released its ending theme by OneRepublic to draw in fans ahead of the launch.

As you can see here, the new track by OneRepublic is definitely unique for an anime. It isn't often you see American bands contribute theme songs for an anime, but Kaiju No. 8 is doing things differently. Not only did the anime nab a chart-topping band like OneRepublic for its ending, but the anime tapped Yungblud to perform its opening them.

Of course, music isn't the only thing happening differently with Kaiju No. 8. If you have not heard yet, the anime will be distributed outside of Japan like no other anime. For one, X (Twitter) has announced it will be streaming the anime in full week after week. It will join sites like Crunchyroll in streaming Kaiju No. 8, but that is not all. The show will also be streamed outside of Japan in realtime with its broadcast overseas. This means there will be no delay in watching Kaiju No. 8 overseas, so that is most definitely new.

Clearly, Kaiju No. 8 is going to have a high profile, so expectations for the anime are high. If you want to see what this series is all about, no worries! The manga is ongoing with new chapters dropping weekly in Shonen Jump. So for more info on Kaiju No. 8, you can read its official synopsis below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

What do you think about this latest update on Kaiju No. 8? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!