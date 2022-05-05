Kamen Rider's Fuuto PI Anime Sets Number of Episodes

✖

Kamen Rider will be making its very first anime debut, and has revealed how many episodes the new FUUTO PI anime project will be sticking around for! Toei is currently celebrating the monumental 50th Anniversary for the long running Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise, and for this special occasion the franchise will be branching out in some very unexpected ways. One of these new ways includes the very first anime outing for the franchise overall that will be picking up from the events of the massively popular Kamen Rider W series from the Heisei era that first premiered over 13 long years ago.

This new Kamen Rider W anime series, titled FUUTO PI, initially announced it was going to premiere some time this Summer in Japan. Now that it has been confirmed to release on August 1st in Japan, the U-NEXT streaming service gathering its episodes together has also announced that the new anime will be running for 12 episodes in total (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter). That means when the new series launches this Summer, fans will get to enjoy a full cour of the new adaptation when it finally drops.

(Photo: Studio KAI)

FUUTO PI will be launching on the U-NEXT streaming service in Japan on August 1st before its TV run on August 8th, and Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the series when it launches this Summer as well (but they have yet to officially confirm a concrete release date for its international launch just yet). Taking on original manga series written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Masaki Sato, FUUTO PI serves as an official sequel companion series following the events of the 11th Heisei era Kamen Rider series (and 20th overall), Kamen Rider W.

This new anime will feature many of the same characters from the original series, but their voices will be provided by different cast additions including the currently confirmed likes of Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shotaro Hidari, Kouki Uchiyama as Phillip, Makoto Furukawa as Ryu Terui, Mikako Komatsu as Akiko Narumi, Akira Sekine as Tokime, and Daisuke Ono as Yukiji Bando. Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby's chief animation director) has been previously confirmed as the director for Studio KAI as well.

What do you think? Is this going to be enough episodes for Kamen Rider's very first anime series? Are you excited to see Kamen Rider W in this new way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!