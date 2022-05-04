Kamen Rider's Fuuto PI Anime Confirms Release Date in New Poster

✖

Kamen Rider will soon be making its very first anime debut, and has now confirmed the release date for its upcoming new anime project, FUUTO PI, with a cool new poster! As part of the celebration for the massive 50th Anniversary for Toei's long running Tokusatsu franchise, the franchise itself has been branching out with some brand new projects that take the Tokusatsu classic in new directions. There is not only the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider feature film reboot, but also this new anime adaptation picking up from the events of the Kamen Rider W series from the Heisei era.

Previously confirmed for a release this Summer as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, it has now been confirmed that FUUTO PI will be having a nontraditional anime release compared to the rest of the schedule. Slated for a release on Japan's U-NEXT streaming service on August 1st before its full TV broadcast on August 8th (rather than kicking off in July along with many of the other Summer seasonal anime releases), and Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the series alongside its release as well. You can check out the newest poster for FUUTO PI below:

Adapting the original manga series written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Masaki Sato, FUUTO PI serves as an official sequel companion series following the events of the 11th Heisei era Kamen Rider series (and 20th overall), Kamen Rider W. This sequel features many of the same characters as well, and the central cast for the anime includes the likes of Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shotaro Hidari, Kouki Uchiyama as Phillip, Makoto Furukawa as Ryu Terui, Mikako Komatsu as Akiko Narumi, Akira Sekine as Tokime, and Daisuke Ono as Yukiji Bando.

Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby's chief animation director) has been previously confirmed as the director for Studio KAI, and Ayataka Tanemura will serve as assistant director. Tatsuto Higuchi (Revue Starlight) will be handling series composition, original manga writer Riku Sanjo will supervise the scripts, Hidekazu Ebina will be designing the characters and will be chief animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara, and Kotaro Nakagawa and Shuhei Naruse will be overseeing the music.

What do you think? How do you like the looks of Kamen Rider's first anime series so far? Are you excited to pick up from Kamen Rider W? Where does it rank among your favorite Rider series overall?