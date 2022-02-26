Kamen Rider’s Fuuto Pi Anime Sets Cast and Release Window With New Poster

Kamen Rider is about to make its anime debut later this year, and has finally revealed a new poster, cast and release details for the new FUUTO PI anime project! Toei’s long running Tokusatsu franchise will soon be celebrating its 50th Anniversary and is expanding with a number of new projects that not only includes a new film reboot tackled by the creative duo behind Shin Godzilla, but an official anime adaptation for the franchise as well. In a first for Kamen Rider, the series will be tackling one of its manga releases as it continues the story beyond the events of the fan favorite Kamen Rider W iteration.

This new anime, FUUTO PI, was previously announced with an intention to release sometime this year, but has now revealed even more details. The official Twitter account for the series has now confirmed that the new anime will be airing in August, but has unfortunately not given a concrete release date. But as a way to celebrate its imminent premiere this Summer, the series has also revealed a new poster featuring the cast of characters along with confirming the voice cast. You can get the details below:

Headlining FUUTO PI are Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shotaro Hidari, Kouki Uchiyama as Phillip, Makoto Furukawa as Ryu Terui, Mikako Komatsu as Akiko Narumi, Akira Sekine as Tokime, and Daisuke Ono as Yukiji Bando. Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby’s chief animation director) has been previously confirmed as the director for Studio KAI, and Ayataka Tanemura will serve as assistant director. Tatsuto Higuchi (Revue Starlight) will be handling series composition, original manga writer Riku Sanjo will supervise the scripts, Hidekazu Ebina will be designing the characters and will be chief animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara, and Kotaro Nakagawa and Shuhei Naruse will be overseeing the music.

Taking on the original manga series written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Masaki Sato, FUUTO PI is a sequel to the 11th Heisei era Kamen Rider series (and 20th overall), Kamen Rider W and features the characters from that series returning to investigate all sorts of strange new mysteries. International release plans have yet to be set, but Funimation has confirmed that they will be offering the series outside of Japan when it finally premieres this August.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Kamen Rider making its official anime debut later this year? What are you hoping to see in the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!