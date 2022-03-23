Kengan Ashura Season 2 Announced

Netflix has thrown itself all-in to the world of anime, creating countless original anime series that have padded out the already robust library of shows. Prior to the arrival of Anime Japan later this week, the streaming service has revealed that one of its hardest-hitting series is set to make a comeback as season two for Kengan Ashura has been confirmed. While no release date has been confirmed, the return of the series is sure to focus more on battles that determine the financial landscape of the world at large.

Kengan Ashura was created by mangakas Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon, with the manga first premiering in 2012 and ending its original run in 2018, with a sequel series dubbed Kengan Omega beginning almost immediately following the conclusion of the original story that continues to this day. The anime was originally brought to life by Larx Entertainment, which has a surprisingly sparse resume, having only worked on the anime, Soul Worker: Your Destiny Awaits before diving into the action-packed franchise. Where Baki The Grappler has a somewhat similar story structure to Kengan, the main difference comes from the idea that the fighters of the former are representing companies, with the battles determining which companies will take over the other and truly redefining the term of “hostile takeover”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix Anime shared the big news that Kengan Ashura will be getting a season two, with the first season on the streaming service currently having twenty-four episodes on the streaming service that follows the story of Tokita Ohma and the unsuspecting salaryman looking to keep him under control:

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is in the works! Get warmed up by watching Season 1, now streaming on Netflix!

🥊

¡¡La temporada 2 de Kengan Ashura está en proceso!! ¡Vean (de nuevo?) la temporada 1 para ir abriendo boca! 😉 pic.twitter.com/vbmysQmxhH — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 23, 2022

If you have yet to catch this tournament style fighting anime series on Netflix, the streaming service revealed an official description for the series:

“This action anime about a young fighter in an underground tournament is based on the manga written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon.”

This year’s Anime Japan is set to see Netflix play a major role, with original series such as Stone Ocean, Kakegurui, Baki Hanma, Tiger & Bunny, Spriggan, Ultraman, and more having panels of their own.

Are you hyped for the heart-pounding return of this bone-breaking series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix originals.