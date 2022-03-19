The massively popular Tekken video game franchise will soon be making its anime debut with Netflix, and the streaming service has given fans a first look at what to expect with its first trailer! The Tekken franchise is one of the most notable fighting game series currently out there today, but the franchise has had quite a bit of trouble when it comes to expanding to other projects. The franchise has made an attempt at a live-action adaptation in the past, but it went as well as you would expect. Now the series is breaking out in a whole new medium.

Netflix has revealed that Tekken will be making its full anime series debut (not counting Tekken: The Motion Picture feature film) with Tekken: Bloodline, a series that is set out to adapt a version of the game franchise’s original story by focusing on Jin Kazama’s rise to skill and power under the brutal tutelage of his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima. There’s a tease of many of the characters (newer and older) that we’ll see in the upcoming series, and you can check out the teaser trailer for Tekken: Bloodline below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tekken: Bloodline is currently slated to release some time this year. Netflix has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of this writing, nor has it revealed how many episodes are planned, and there has yet to be any production staff revealed either. But fans have gotten an idea of what kind of story to expect with the first synopsis as Netflix teases Tekken: Bloodline’s story as such:

“‘Power is everything.’ Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Tekken’s new anime series? Which fights and moments from Tekken’s original story are you hoping to see make the jump? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!