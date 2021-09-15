Netflix’s Infamous Anime “Jail” Could Be Over

With the upcoming releases of Komi Can’t Communicate and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean on the streaming service of Netflix, it seems as though the days of the infamous anime jail might have come to an end. With the more light-hearted anime series being released on a weekly schedule and the continuing story of the Joestars set to release on a monthly basis, it would seem that Netflix’s jail for its anime series might be a thing of the past, as the streaming service is changing up how its animated series are released.

If you’re unfamiliar with Netflix’s “Anime Jail”, it revolves around the idea that the streaming service takes several months to release a series onto its platform after it has already been released in Japan. This was definitely apparent with Beastars, as the second season had landed in Japan a long while before it finally made its way to North America, and the world, via Netflix’s platform. With the final season of The Seven Deadly Sins and Pokemon’s next movie, Secrets of the Jungle, following suit, it certainly seemed as if anime jail was something that had been prevalent within the streaming service.

For many of its series, Netflix will either release all the episodes of a season at once or release them in chunks, with Masters of the Universe: Revelation leaning into the latter. The streaming service has already stated that the story of Jolyne Cujoh in the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be releasing monthly, though how many episodes will be arriving each month is still anyone’s guess. With other anime streaming services such as Crunchyroll normally releasing anime episodes on a weekly basis, shortly after they are released in Japan, perhaps Netflix is trying to follow their models a bit more closely when it comes to reeling in new anime fans.

Besides JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Komi Can’t Communicate, Netflix is also releasing the next season of Baki later this year, along with Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Spriggan, and Vampire in the Garden to name a few.

Do you think the days of Netflix's anime jail have come to an end?