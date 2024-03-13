Kindergarten Wars Copyright Sparks Anime Rumors

Kindergarten Wars is one of the top new titles at Shueisha. You Chiba began serializing the manga in September 2022, and since then, it has become a hit with fans. With nearly two years of work in tow, Kindergarten Wars is keeping fans on their toes, and many are eager for an anime. And thanks to a new report, rumors of an anime are running rampant online.

The whole thing came to light this morning as reports from Japan made manga readers pause. After all, a brand-new trademark has been filed for Kindergarten Wars, and it is for a logo. The application says nothing about an anime per se, but fans of Kindergarten Wars are putting the pieces together.

Given its recent start date, it is unlikely that Kindergarten Wars would need to re-up any logo registrations. That means the application is more than likely for something outside the manga. In the industry, logo trademarks and the like are common preambles to an anime announcement. Earlier this year, we got such a registration filed for Look Back just months before its anime movie was announced. So of course, all eyes are on Kindergarten Wars right now.

So far, we have no word on whether Kindergarten Wars is pursuing an anime, but it would be warmly welcomed. The rom-com has become a quick fave with fans given its cute characters and epic action sequences. You can brush up on Kindergarten Wars now thanks to Manga Plus. And for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Welcome to Kindergarten Noir, an exclusive school catering to children of the global elite. Rita, one of the teachers, has been on the hunt for a boyfriend but has had absolutely zero luck so far. One day, an assassin comes after one of the children...and he's totally dreamy?! Dive into this action-packed rom-com as it unfolds inside the world's "safest" kindergarten!"

What do you think about this latest Kindergarten Wars rumor? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!