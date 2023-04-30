King of the Hill Star Shares Update on Hulu Revival

King of the Hill is currently in the works on coming back to screens with a new revival series in production for Hulu, and one of the stars from the original series coming back for the new episodes has shared an update about the King of the Hill revival's progress. King of the Hill first wrapped up its run back in the late 2000s, and has since become one of the most notable animated sitcoms to ever come out of 20th Television Animation. With so many other franchises making their returns with new episodes, King of the Hill became a highly requested reboot too.

With Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head previously returning for both a new movie and a revival series (currently airing its second season), it wasn't too much of a surprise when King of the Hill was announced for its own revval coming to Hulu. Speaking to ScreenRant about coming back for the new King of the Hill episodes, star Stephen Root (who voiced Bill Dauterive, Buck Strickland and many more) revealed that table reads for the cast actually began this month with even a time jump teased for what's to come.

What to Know About New King of the Hill

"I think we're going to time jump in this a little bit so that Bobby's going to be older, and it's going to be interesting," Root told ScreenRant in promotion for the then upcoming Paint. "We're starting table reads in April, so I'm so looking forward to it." So it seems like the King of the Hill revival is in full swing, but Hulu has yet to reveal a release window or concrete release date for the new episodes. What is known, however, is that Root will be coming back alongside original King of the Hill cast members Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom.

Original King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will be returning for the new series as well with Saladin Patterson set as showrunner. Root further teases what fans of a King of the Hill revival had hoped for as the King of the Hill characters will be aging up to reflect just how much time has passed since the original run of the series.

What are you hoping to see from the new King of the Hill episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

