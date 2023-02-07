King of the Hill's Revival Might Ruin the Best Series Finale of All Time

King of the Hill has confirmed that it's now in the midst of a new revival series with new episodes coming to Hulu, and this might end up ruining what is still considered one of the best series finales of all time. Running for 13 seasons between 1997 and 2009, the Mike Judge and Greg Daniels created series has gone down as one of the best adult animated sitcoms of all time. It's a tough crowd too considering the competition that has continued to emerge in the years since the series came to an end, and much of it was inspired by King of the Hill's run.

King of the Hill is coming back for new episodes, and while the revival has yet to confirm what kind of story these new episodes will tell, there's a big chance that the series could end up ruining its big finale. The series has managed to accomplish one of the rarest feats in all of television by ending its run on a satisfying note, which is even rarer for animated sitcoms. The fact it's coming back at all is bittersweet for the fact that new episodes means that the finale won't be the finale anymore.

(Photo: 20th Century Animation)

How King of the Hill Might Ruin Its Series Finale

"To Sirloin With Love" might not technically be the final episode of the final production season, but for all intents and purposes it's the finale for the series overall. It wraps up Bobby and Hank's story that began with the pilot episode that introduced fans to a conservative father and his more outgoing son. The finale perfectly brought together everything that made the series' best episodes special. Bobby joined a team, the two of them got to enjoy meat, and the two of them finally connected on an emotional, adult level. It was a proper full circle kind of ending.

It's the kind of finale that many shows can only dream of, and a new slate of episodes nearly automatically discounts this ending. But it's not entirely ruined yet. The series could decide to jump forward in time as many have suggested in the past, and not only would that help to explain some of the series' biggest absences, but it could also help to keep the series finale as emotionally resonant as it was and introduce these new episodes as an entirely new thing.

King of the Hill isn't like other animated sitcoms. There was no complete return to the status quo at the end, and there was genuine growth for each of the characters throughout its very long run. It's not in terms of age or anything like that, but the dynamic between Hank and Bobby was much different at the end than it was at the beginning. If it takes the new Beavis and Butt-Head route and just places the characters in present day, then there goes that finale.

It's not a great situation for the revival to be in, but what are you hoping to see from King of the Hill's revival series? Do you think it could avoid ruining the finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!