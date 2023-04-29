20th Television Animation Exec Reveals What Inspired Futurama and King of the Hill Revivals

Futurama and King of the Hill are two notable animated sitcoms working on their returns with new episodes years after their runs came to an end, and the executive Vice-President behind 20th Television Animation revealed what inspired the returns of these former hit animated series! Fans have seen a number of reboots, sequels, and major revivals for franchises announced in the last few years. This has been especially exciting for animation fans as many classic releases are returning for new episodes as well. Futurama and King of the Hill, in particular, are both returning to Hulu with their major revival projects.

With these two heavy hitting animated franchises returning with new revival projects, Executive Vice-President of 20th Television Animation, Marci Proietto, opened up about why these two projects in particular are coming back in a special interview with Emmy Magazine. As Proietto explained about what initially inspired these projects to come back, she "always" felt that both Futurama and King of the Hill still had more stories to tell and even teased a little about what fans can expect to see from these new revival projects.

Why Are Futurama and King of the Hill Getting Revivals?

"I've always felt both shows had more stories to tell," Proietto began. As for what fans can hope to see from the new revivals, Proietto teased, "Viewers can expect the same great humor and great writing they love. For Futurama, it's like catching up with old friends in the most amazing way, and for King of the Hill, it's seeing the characters we love with a slightly more modern sensibility." The curious thing about this answer, however, is how differently the revivals are being approached.

Futurama seems to be a return to form with new episodes set within the same kind of status quo we saw in the many runs of the animated sitcom, but King of the Hill is changing. The "slightly more modern sensibility" tease for the King of the Hill revival seems to indicate that the show will be changing in order to fit a more modern release. But it's just a matter of seeing what exactly will change for these new episodes.

