Kingdom Season 3 Releases New Trailer

✖

Kingdom is one of several shows which felt the sting of COVID-19 last year as its anime endured a big schedule hit. The show has kept fans on edge as they've waited to learn more about the future of season three. Now, fans know the show will be back on the air starting in April, and a new trailer has gone live to celebrate the release.

You can find the full trailer above if you want to catch up with what all is happening. After all, it has been a long while since Kingdom brought out new episodes. Season three was barely underway before it was sidelined amidst the pandemic, so it won't hurt to get a little fresher.

"Kingdom" season 3 new PV:https://t.co/QJGbOTdlAu Season 3 begins broadcasting with the first episode on April 4th. HP: https://t.co/Sax3PvZ24E — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 17, 2021

For anyone planning to catch up on season three, Kingdom will come back on April 4. The season got as far as four episodes before the pandemic forced the team to stop work. As production delays moved forward, it became clear Kingdom wasn't going to be able to air as planned last spring. Now, the show is ready to try again, and fans are hoping all things go well with the hit series this time around.

What do you think of this new trailer? Are you excited to see Kingdom's third season come back to the air? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.