Knights of the Zodiac Reveals Opening Weekend U.S. Box Office

Knights of the Zodiac has officially made its debut across theaters in the United States, and as a result the box office numbers for its opening weekend have been revealed for the Knights of the Zodiac movie! Toei Animation first surprised fans everywhere when they initially revealed that Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac action manga series would be getting a live-action adaptation, and it was even more surprising when it was revealed as a full Hollywood produced endeavor. Now Knights of the Zodiac fans have been able to see how it shakes out as the new movie launches around the world.

Knights of the Zodiac kicked off its international run through theaters earlier this Spring, and officially made its debut in the United States as of May 12. According to the listings detailed by Box Office Mojo, Knights of the Zodiac has earned an estimated $535,000 USD across its release in 586 theaters in the United States. Coupled with the performance it has garnered internationally, Knights of the Zodiac has now earned an estimated $5,000,573 USD worldwide.

How to Watch Knights of the Zodiac

Directed by Tomek Baginski for Toei Animation with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) as the scriptwriters, Knights of the Zodiac is currently in limited theaters across the United States so now is the time to check it out if you want to catch it on the big screen. Starring the likes of Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean, Knights of the Zodiac is teased by Toei Animation and Stage 6 Films as such:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

Did you check out Knights of the Zodiac in theaters this past weekend? If so, what did you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Box Office Mojo