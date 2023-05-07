Knights of the Zodiac Makes Debut at International Box Office

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac has finally made the jump to the big screen with its new live-action movie now making its way through theaters, and the first numbers for its box office totals have been revealed for Knights of the Zodiac's international debut! The new live-action movie adaptation Masami Kurumada's highly popular Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac manga series will be making its official debut in the United States in just under a week from the time of this writing, but international fans have gotten their chance to see it as it's begun hitting theaters throughout the world.

Although Knights of the Zodiac has already made its debut in Japan, the new movie has kicked off its release through theaters in Mexico, Latin America, Brazil, Kenya, and Romania this past weekend. Box Office Mojo is now listing the earnings for the international debut of the film with an estimated $2.4 million USD spread across a gross of 1,377,754 USD in Mexico, $310,680 USD in Japan, $173,731 USD in Colombia, and $45,554 USD in Romania.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

How to Watch Knights of the Zodiac Movie

Directed by Tomek Baginski for Toei Animation with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Andy Cheng as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) as the scriptwriters, Knights of the Zodiac will be hitting theaters in the United States on May 12th. Starring the likes of Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean, Knights of the Zodiac is teased by Toei Animation and Stage 6 Films as such:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

via Box Office Mojo