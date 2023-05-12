Knights of The Zodiac Cast Debates Saint Seiya Vs. The Avengers

The Knights of the Zodiac, aka Saint Seiya, has been a big part of the anime world since the series first debuted in the 1980s. While the shonen franchise has received its fair share of anime adaptations, Sony Pictures has released the first live-action film that collects the knights on the silver screen for the first time in the West. We here at Comicbook.com recently had the opportunity to talk with the cast and pick their brains as to whether the Knights could defeat some marvelous opponents.

Mark Dacascos, who plays the role of Mylock in the film, started the debate but sharing his thoughts as to which side would win between these two powerhouse teams that both got their start on the printed page, "Well, we're kind of on team Knights of the Zodia obviously, but the Avengers are awesome. Athena herself, Madison, could probably take on all of the Avengers by herself."

Madison Iseman, who plays the role of Athena in the movie, hilariously interjected by stating that she has yet to see all the material featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel's premiere superhero team, "I haven't seen all of the Avengers stuff so far, I might get roasted for saying that. I think Mark has to say the Knights of the Zodiac. Do you want to be in the sequel?"

If you haven't had the opportunity to hear about the latest live-action anime film, here's how Sony Pictures breaks down Knights of the Zodiac, "Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

Do you think the new Knights of the Zodiac movie will defeat the live-action anime curse? Who do you see winning between the heroes of Saint Seiya and Earth's Mightiest Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Zodiac.