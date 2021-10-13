Viral Komi Can’t Communicate Cosplay Highlights Why Komi’s So Popular

One Komi Can’t Communicate cosplay has gone viral for highlighting just why Shoko Komi is so popular with fans and with other characters in her own series! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series has become a huge cult favorite in the few years it’s been around, and has only gotten even more recognition with its official English licensed release a couple of years ago. Now the series is in the midst of its very first anime adaptation as part of the Fall 2021 schedule of new releases, and is gearing up for its worldwide premiere with Netflix soon.

With Komi Can’t Communicate already taking off with fans before its manga became officially available, there’s a good chance that you might have seen the titular character who can’t communicate, Shoko Komi. This young heroine has a fear of interacting with strangers yet vows to make 100 friends, and she has become so popular within the world of her series and outside it ever since due to the juxtaposition of her cool outside appearance and inner shyness. Now artist @seracoss has gone viral with fans on Instagram for perfectly bringing Komi to life through some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

Komi Can’t Communicate originally premiered on October 6th in Japan, but will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix beginning on October 21st. Not only is this a much quicker release than fans had expected when it was announced as a Netflix release, it will be releasing on a weekly basis. It’s a huge shift from the way Netflix has been releasing new anime to this point, and could be the first sign of a change to come when Netflix licenses much more anime in the coming months and years.

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can’t Communicate‘s leading cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, and Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana. Netflix officially describes the series as such, “At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.” But what do you think?

Are you excited to see Komi Can't Communicate make the jump to anime? How are you liking the original manga series so far?