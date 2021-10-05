Komi Can’t Communicate Debuts Gorgeous Opening: Watch

Komi Can’t Communicate has debuted its gorgeous opening theme sequence! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series has gotten an even bigger following ever since it started getting its official English language release in North America a couple of years ago, and now it’s getting ready to find a whole new audience thanks to the debut of its very own anime adaptation. The series is getting ready to break new ground in a number of ways, and is likely going to be one of the biggest releases of the year. It’s why the series recently got a special preview in Japan.

Komi Can’t Communicate recently held a special event that previewed not only much of the new episode making its debut in Japan in a couple of days, but the series also debuted its opening sequence. With the anime soon making its official debut in Japan, and its scheduled debut in other territories with Netflix later this month, now is the perfect time to check out how it all kicks off. You can find the opening theme sequence below as spotted by @Seasonal_OPs on Twitter and gear up for the anime’s official premiere later this month:

Komi Can’t Communicate will be premiering in Japan beginning on October 6th, but fans outside of Japan will have to wait just a bit longer before it debuts with Netflix for everyone else. It won’t be that much longer, however, as Netflix has surprised fans everywhere with the announcement that the series will be streaming weekly in North America beginning on October 21st. This is a huge shift from Netflix releases in the past as fans had become accustomed to their pattern of holding back an anime until it has finished airing a cour or season in Japan before releasing worldwide.

This could be part of a grander experiment to test the response to weekly anime releases for the future, but there has still yet to be any word on whether or not it will be getting an English dub as a result. Leading the cast for the Japanese release is the central trio of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, and Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, however.