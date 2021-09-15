Komi Can’t Communicate to Stream Weekly on U.S. Netflix

Komi Can’t Communicate is about to blow up in a big way. While the manga continues to rack up sales, the anime’s push stateside will begin shortly thanks to Netflix. The streaming service has secured rights to stream the highly anticipated anime, and it turns out Netflix will be doling out episodes weekly.

The update was given this week when Netflix Anime posted a trailer for Komi Can’t Communicate. It was there fans learned the site will bring new episodes to life weekly, but there will be an initial delay for stateside audiences.

According to Netflix, Komi Can’t Communicate will debut on October 6th in Japan. The show will update weekly from there on out, and the U.S. will follow suit. Netflix US will debut Komi Can’t Communicate on October 21st along with other regions. And from there, new episodes will arrive weekly.

This is a big step for Netflix given how the site has handled anime internationally. Unlike premium sites such as Funimation or Crunchyroll, Netflix has not made simulcasts or simuldubs a priority until now. This has often upset fans as Netflix exclusive shows would get left in the dust. Now, Komi Can’t Communicate hopes to change that model, and fans are ready to give the series their feedback.

If you want to catch up on Komi Can’t Communicate, the series is published by Viz Media in English. You can find the series digitally or in print at your local bookstore. You can read the manga’s full synopsis below for more details:

“Socially anxious high school student Shoko Komi’s greatest dream is to make some friends, but everyone at school mistakes her crippling social anxiety for cool reserve! With the whole student body keeping their distance and Komi unable to utter a single word, friendship might be forever beyond her reach.

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that’s just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn’t aloof — she’s just super awkward. Now he’s made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!”

