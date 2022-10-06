Konosuba Cosplay Brings Wiz to Life Before Season 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be returning for a highly requested third season in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for that comeback by bringing Wiz to life! The anime adaptation taking on Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's original light novel series continued from its successful two season run with an additionally successful feature film project. It's been some time since then and fans have been waiting to see the series return with something new. We will actually get that chance with not only a new spin-off anime, but a full third season too.

While Konosuba has yet to set a release date for the new season or spin-off anime focusing on Megumin, a return at all is reason enough to be excited as fans will finally get to see more from Kazuma's crew. This will hopefully include more of the ancillary characters that aren't a close part of the main party like Wiz. Now artist @seracoss on Instagram is helping to hype up Wiz's potential return to the anime with some awesome cosplay bringing the fan favorite character to life! Check it out below:

Konosuba Season 3 has yet to reveal its release window or date, but Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than seen in the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer. The main four of the cast will be returning as well with Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, and Ai Kayano as Darkness all confirmed for the new season so far.

If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! before the third season and Megumin spin-off anime series premiere, you can now find the first two seasons and movie streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

Are you hyped for Konosuba's anime future? What are you hoping to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!