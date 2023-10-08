Krapopolis Celebrates Premiere With Drone Show: Watch

Krapopolis is now airing on FOX as part of the Sunday night Animation Domination block, and the new series is celebrating its premiere with a different kind of takeover with a cool drone show! The Dan Harmon created animated series has already been a hit with FOX with not only massive numbers registered for its premiere, but it has already been picked up for three full seasons before the first episode even aired. Now that it's here and finally kicking, it's clear that FOX is going to be showing it off to as many potential new viewers and fans as possible.

Krapopolis premiered to a massive response from fans for its first episode, and now that it's a couple of weeks into its run it's starting to find its groove with the way it's setting up this comedic version of Ancient Greece. Showing off each of the unique characters for the main family in the new Dan Harmon series, FOX recently took over the Santa Monica Pier with a special drone show for Krapopolis that you can check out a cool video below as released by their official Animation Domination YouTube page.

Where to Watch Krapopolis

Krapopolis is airing new episodes as part of FOX's Animation Domination block on Sundays at 8:30PM EST (following new episodes of The Simpsons Season 35), with the episodes being available to stream with Hulu the day after. Starring the main cast of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell with guest stars such as Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and more, FOX teases Krapopolis as such:

"Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other. Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess, is the benevolent king of Krapopolis and is trying to survive in a city that lives up to its name. Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family -- forged in patricide and infidelity -- she's known as the trashy one. Shlub, Tyrannis' father, is oversexed and underemployed and claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of the word, for his entire life. Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking."

How are you liking Krapopolis' debut season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!