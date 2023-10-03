Community Creator Dan Harmon Terrified to Get the Movie Wrong

"Six seasons and a movie" is finally going to become a reality. After fans of Dan Harmon's Community series spent years using "Six seasons and a movie" as a rallying cry, Peacock and NBCUniversal are making it happen with a feature film continuation of the acclaimed TV program. Community: The Movie was ordered by Peacock last year, and Harmon is working to bring it to life alongside co-writer Andrew Guest. With all the hype around the project, though, Harmon has admitted he's "truly terrified" of the task.

It's not that Harmon is afraid of the project itself, but he's worried about letting down the fans that have been behind him and the show for so long. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon opened up about the love he has for the fans of Community, and how afraid he is of letting them down.

"And that's the fandom that's been the most supportive of me, all told, and has endured the most for supporting me," Harmon said of Community fans. "Because I wasn't thinking about the when I was feuding with Chevy. Only later did I realize that I'd hurt these people who didn't want to think about me as some kind of odd, self-styled Kubrick. They cared about Greendale, this world that I created, and suddenly, they were getting this unadulterated side order of me, which was not fair to them."

"I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there's a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing," he continued. "And you're not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don't want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying. But then I'm holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break that cycle."

The Community movie was set to film this year, with all of the show's major cast members — save for Chevy Chase — set to return. That includes Donald Glover, who has become a massive star since exiting the series in its fifth season. A schedule that could accommodate everyone was set, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put that on hold.

"By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone's schedule is going to once again align," Harmon wondered. If the entire cast can't be there, can the movie still happen? That's the question fans will need answered once the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

Are you excited for the Community movie to finally happen? Let us know in the comments!