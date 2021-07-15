Kyoto Animation Jerks Tears with New Commercials

In 2019, Kyoto Animation suffered an arson incident that took the lives of many creative minds at the studio, but after rebuilding the beloved animation house and continuing to work on various anime projects, new commercials have been created in order to highlight not just the studio, but emotions themselves. With Kyoto having supplied some of the most stunning animation when it comes to the world of anime, fans wished them well and offered insane levels of support as the animation studio built itself back up and gave viewers plenty of new projects to anticipate.

Recently, Kyoto released the long-awaited conclusion to the Violet Evergarden franchise in Violet Evergarden The Movie, bringing to a close the touching series that focused on a woman who lost her arms in war and dedicated the use of her new prosthetics into writing letters for clients that were often quite altruistic in nature. Discovering that the love of her life was in fact alive, teaching on an isolated location and hiding his presence from the world, she sets out to find him while hoping to reveal her true feelings in the process. Needless to say, the movie shows off the talents of Kyoto Animation in creating some breathtaking scenery.

The two commercials featured here are "Vision," and "Imagination," which bring together some of the biggest creators who contribute to Kyoto. Imagination for example uses the talents of key animation Tamami Tokuyama, who has worked of projects such as Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S, along with director Tatsuya Ishihara to paint a stunning picture.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the "first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo," Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry. Founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, the company proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio's apparent strengths according to experts was its "sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of everyday life."

Via Sora News 24