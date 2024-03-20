Land of The Lustrous Finale Announced

Land of The Lustrous is about to come to an end and here's when you can expect the manga's final chapter.

All good things must come to an end, and The Land of The Lustrous is no different. First starting its manga in 2012, the story of Phos and The Lustrous gained enough notoriety to receive its own anime adaptation in 2017. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, there might be many manga readers interested in learning just when the final chapter will be released and we have you covered as to when you can expect The Land of The Lustrous' grand finale to hit the printed page.

The Land of The Lustrous' anime adaptation received twelve episodes from Studio ORANGE, the production house responsible for the likes of Trigun Stampede, Beastars, and Godzilla Singular Point. While there are plenty of events and storylines that weren't covered by the anime's first season, there has been no word as to whether ORANGE will return to weave new anime seasons. There are certainly plenty of fans of the source material who would like to see Phos' story continue on the small screen.

(Photo: Studio Orange)

When Will The Land of The Lustrous End?

Manga readers can expect The Land of The Lustrous to end next month in the publication Monthly Afternoon. Specifically, the chapter will land on April 25th, so if you want to catch up on the series before the final chapter's arrival, now is a great time to start.

If you haven't heard of The Land of Lustrous before now, the anime adaptation can currently be streamed on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?"

Will you be sad to say goodbye to The Land of The Lustrous next month? Do you think we might see the return of its anime adaptation in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Phos.

Via Manga Mogura RE