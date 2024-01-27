The Land of Lustrous Is Ready to End Its Hiatus

There are time when manga artists need the opportunity to step away from their prized stories, and such was the case with Kodansha's The Land of Lustrous. The reasoning behind the hiatus that began in 2022 remains a mystery as creator Haruko Ichikawa has been tight-lipped on the subject, but said hiatus is set to come to an end this spring. In a recent issue of Kodansha's Afternoon Magazine, the anime franchise focusing on crystalline lifeforms has confirmed when a new chapter will arrive.

The Land of Lustrous first began its manga in 2012, and while it might not be one of the most popular franchises in the anime world, it has found a devoted fan base. In 2017, the series received a twelve-episode anime series thanks to Studio Orange. Orange, for those who need a refresher, has become best known for series such as Trigun Stampede, Beastars, and Godzilla Singular Point to name a few. At present, there are no anime projects confirmed for the series, though a television adaptation would have plenty of material to cover from the manga.

(Photo: ORANGE)

When Does The Land of Lustrous Return?

The Land of Lustrous will return with a new chapter on February 24th next month in the pages of Kodansha's Afternoon magazine. While the series returned from a previous hiatus last October, it took an additional few months off prior to this spring's comeback.

If you haven't heard of The Land of Lustrous before now, the anime adaptation can currently be streamed on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?"

Do you want to see The Land of Lustrous return with a new anime adaptation? Which manga series do you desperately want to see return from hiatus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Phosphophyllite.

