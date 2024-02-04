Kodansha Becomes Premiere Sponsor for 2024 Script2Comic Contest

Kodansha, the publisher behind massive franchises like Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail and more, has announced it will become the premiere sponsor for 2024's Script2Comic Contest! The Script2Comic Contest is a special event where creators can submit their own screenplays, teleplays, short stories, comic scripts, and more to be judged by a panel of esteemed creators for the chance of getting their works published. While the contest previously helped creators break out in the world of comics in the United States, this year it's expanding even further with the chance of becoming an official manga release in Japan too.

Kodansha has announced they are the premiere sponsor for 2024's Script2Comic Contest as part of Kodansha's newer efforts to expand into more original anime and manga projects. As this year winners of the contest will not only get the chance to have their works published as a comic in the United States by AMP Comics, but also could become an officially Kodansha published manga in Japan with the opportunity to be developed into an anime series as well. Which means this will likely be one of the biggest years for the contest yet.

(Photo: Kodansha)

What Is Script2Comic?

Yohei Takami, Director of the Rights Media Business Division of Kodansha, said the following of the announcement, "We at Kodansha are thrilled to be the premiere sponsor of the 2024 Script2Comic Contest. This partnership embodies our enduring commitment to discovering new talents in the world of manga and graphic novels. We believe that this contest offers a unique platform for storytellers to bring their visions to life and potentially reach a global audience. As a leading publisher in Japan, we are excited to see the innovative and inspiring works that will emerge from this collaboration and look forward to bringing the winning entries to readers around the world."

Founder of the Script2Comic Contest, Don Handfield, stated, "Joining forces with Kodansha is a landmark moment for us. Their legacy in manga and commitment to storytelling excellence aligns perfectly with Script2Comic Contest's vision. The soaring popularity of manga in the United States and around the world is a testament to its unique appeal. Manga's ability to consistently outperform traditional comics in sales highlights not just a trend, but a shift in what audiences want. In sponsoring the Script2Comic Contest, we are excited to tap into this burgeoning market, offering creators an unparalleled opportunity to have their work published and potentially embraced on a global scale."

Early entries for the 2024 Script2Comic Contest began on January 31 through Coverfly.com with the contest itself running through June 30th if you're interested in submitting.