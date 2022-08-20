Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Sets Release Date With New Promo

Legend of Mana will be one of the many major franchises debuting an anime this Fall as part of a jam packed new season of anime, and Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal has finally set a release date with a new promo. The Mana series was one of Square Enix's (before they became the Square Enix as we know it today) notable role playing game franchises, and the fourth of this line, Legend of Mana, remains the most notable of these 1990s video game titles. Now it will be living on in a whole new way as the anime adaptation of its story will be making its debut very soon.

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal officially announced that it will be releasing on October 7th in Japan. The series now becomes one of the many franchises to look out for over the course of the increasingly packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and thus becomes yet another major series to keep an eye on over the last few months of the year. To give fans a new idea as to what to expect from the franchise's new anime, a new promo was released to show off more of the story changes the anime will be making to that original game. Check it out below:

Based on the 1999 RPG of the same name, Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- will be releasing on October 7th overseas, but has yet to reveal any international streaming plans as of this writing. Masato Jinbo will be directing and overseeing series composition at Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab. Taro Ikegami will be designing the characters based on the original designs from HACCAN, Toko Shimomura will be composing the music for the new adaptation, and Saori Hayami will be performing the opening theme titled, "Tear of Will." The cast for the new anime has been set as well.

The series stars the likes of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shiloh, Yuichiro Umehara as Elazul, Kaori Nazuka as Pearl, Saori Hayami as Serafina, Yuko Sanpei as Bud, Shino Shimoji as Corona, Sachi Kokuryu as Duelle, Yurika Kubo as Li'l Cactus, Shinpachi Tsuji as Inspector Void, Chitose Morinaga as Sproutlings, Wataru Takagi as Niccolo, Minami Takahashi as Rachel, Makoto Yasumura as Mark, Hiroshi Yanaka as Nouvelle, and Misaki Kuno as Miss Yuka.

