Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Releases Trailer and Poster

Legend of Mana has been around for decades, and soon, the game will get a special makeover from the anime industry. After all, Square Enix is pursuing a TV series based on the hit RPG. And now, fans can get their first look at the show thanks to a recent trailer and poster.

As you can see above, the teaser for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal is live, and it shows how gorgeous this adaptation will be. The show features not one but two studios courtesy of Yokohama Animation Laboratory and Graphinica. Clearly, the pair have worked together to bring the Square Enix game's aesthetic to life in a new way, and fans are living for it.

For those unfamiliar with this anime adaptation, Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal was first announced in June 2021. Warner Bros. Japan is helping produce the project as the company approached Masaru Oyamada, the video game's producer, with a full-fledged pitch. Written by Masato Jinbo, Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal is slated to drop this June in Japan, and fans expect the series will simulcast stateside.

As for the video game franchise, Legend of Mana has deep roots as it debuted in 1999. The RPG is part of the Mana series which began in 1991. For this title, in particular, gamers are asked to restore the world of Fa'Diel by completing a number of tasks including quests, fights, and more. Originally released on the PlayStation, Legend of Mana has since been remastered for modern consoles including the Nintendo Switch. And now, the series is getting its own anime adaptation decades after its debut.

