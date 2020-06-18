Log Horizon Season 3 Postpones Release Date with New Poster

Log Horizon is a series that sets up a similar environment as the likes of Sword Art Online, Overlord, and The Rising of the Shield Hero, placing its heroes into a digital world that follows the same rules as some of your favorite massively multiplayer online role playing games and like other anime series, the series has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. With the third season being delayed from this fall to January of the new year, the franchise has released a brand new poster to tide over fans who have been waiting for the continuing adventures of Shiroe as he makes his way through the digital world.

COVID-19 has caused more than a few series to be delayed, or halt production, as a result of the "social distancing measures" that needed to be put into place, such as One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and many more.

NHK shared the new poster, and the notification of the delay, via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that Log Horizon would take a bit longer to hit the airwaves and continue the story of the digital warriors navigating a virtual world:

Log Horizon, for those who haven't seen it, has the following official description:

"In the blink of an eye, thirty thousand bewildered Japanese gamers are whisked from their everyday lives into the world of the popular MMORPG, Elder Tale, after the game's latest update—unable to log out. Among them is the socially awkward college student Shiroe, whose confusion and shock lasts only a moment as, a veteran of the game, he immediately sets out to explore the limits of his new reality.

(Photo: Studio Deen)

Shiroe must learn to live in this new world, leading others and negotiating with the NPC "natives" in order to bring stability to the virtual city of Akihabara. He is joined by his unfortunate friend Naotsugu, having logged in for the first time in years only to find himself trapped, and Akatsuki, a petite but fierce assassin who labels Shiroe as her master. A tale of fantasy, adventure, and politics, Log Horizon explores the elements of gaming through the eyes of a master strategist who attempts to make the best of a puzzling situation."

