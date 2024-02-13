Look Back Movie Announced with Special Trailer: Watch

It's happening! Today, reports confirmed one of Tatsuki Fujimoto's most popular one shots is being turned into an anime. Look Back is getting its own movie, and the project has released a new trailer teasing fans what's to come.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Look Back is out, and it is nothing short of gorgeous. Studio Durian is handling the movie's production with director Kiyotaka Oshiyama at the head. The director is also penning the film's script as well as its character designs. Right now, Look Back is set to debut June 28 in Japan, and fans suspect the movie will debut globally before the year ends.

Lookback Anime Movie Teaser PV.



The film is scheduled to premiere on June 28th, 2024.https://t.co/IUPMc14jnL pic.twitter.com/TKSt5Zceoh — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 13, 2024

Of course, all eyes are on Look Back given its popularity. The manga was released in 2022 by Fujimoto on the heels of Chainsaw Man's success. While his main series was on hiatus, Fujimoto released a series of one shots including Look Back through Shonen Jump+. For this story in particular, Look Back became an instant hit with more than four million reads in two days. The manga went on to win several year-end awards which cemented Fujimoto's place in the manga industry.

Now, Look Back is ready to take on the big screen. We will get to see Ayumu Fujino in full color as the artist finds her passion tested by Kyomoto, a fellow artist with incredible talent. Look Back tells the story of these girls are they grow into adolescence. Of course, jealousy eventually sparks between the artists when their futures come to a head, but a surprising tragedy pushes the two back together.

If you want to read Look Back, you can read up on the manga through Viz Media. For more info on the one shot, you can read its official synopsis here: "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."

What do you think about this latest anime order? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!