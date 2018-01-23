Everyone Can Save 30% on Loot Gaming and Loot Anime Subscriptions

Loot Crate has been offering up major deals on their subscription boxes since the beginning of the new year, and they’re keeping the party rolling with a new 30% discount on Loot Gaming and Loot Anime crates. The deal can be applied to 1, 3, 6, and 12 month subscriptions for new, reactivating or upgrading accounts. In other words – everyone. All you need to do is visit the sale page, choose your crate and plan length, then make sure to use the coupon code LOOTGOALS at checkout.

If you’re interested, you had better act fast. The deal ends on January 27th, 2018 at 9pm PT. If you get started with a subscription before that date, here’s a few hints about what you have to look forward to with your first crate:

Loot Gaming’s theme for January is “Boss Battle”. Look for exclusive gear from Super Mario World, Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day. Signups for Boss Battle end on January 27th, 2018 at 9pm PT.

Loot Anime’s theme is “Game On” – a crate that “blurs the line between anime, manga, and video games”. Look for items from Steins;Gate, Final Fantasy, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Signups for Game On end on January 27th, 2018 at 9pm PT.

The standard Loot Crate subscription isn’t part of the 30% off deal, but they did just announce their theme for February – “Protect”. Unbox exclusive items form Black Panther, Fallout 4, The Expanse, and Pacific Rim Uprising. Signups for Protect end on February 19th, 2018 at 9pm PT.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It’s like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month. The image above features items from previous crates, which should give you an idea about what to expect.

