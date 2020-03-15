Love is Blind Contestants Surprise with ‘Emo’ Pokemon Cosplay

Netflix has not only been expanding its slate of original anime productions and licensing over the course of the last few years, but it has also been expanding its slate of reality competition programs. While the streaming platform has had a ton of original series and movies produced over the last decade, this last year has seen a greater effort for more bingeable reality programs shared on a mostly weekly basis. One of the major new additions to this slate has also made Netflix’s New Top 10 list several times due to its wild new conventions, Love is Blind.

This dating show twisted things around as contestants looking for a potential marriage did not physically meet their romantic partners until they decided they wanted to marry one another. One of the successful couples to come out of this social experiment program were the contestants Amber Pike and Mike Barnett, who ended up getting married towards the end of their time on the show.

Pike has previously shown off her love of Pokemon with a fun take on the Dark Type Eevee evolution Umbreon, and now has extended that love to Barnett as the two of them darkly took on the franchise with an “Emo” take on Ash Ketchum and the aforementioned Umbreon with their cosplay. Check it out below:

Netflix isn’t a bad place to show off your love for Pokemon either as they recently added the major CG animated remake of the original feature film, Mewtwo Strikes Back, with Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION. The film already cracked Netflix’ Top 10 list upon its release as well, and has shaken things up for the franchise as a whole as it’s one of the few times that the original Japanese language release of the film is officially available to watch in the United States. That’s a pretty big deal as it’s something fans have been wanting from the franchise for years!

Have you been able to check out Love is Blind on Netflix? Or if that isn't your thing, have you seen Mewtwo: Strikes Back EVOLUTION on Netflix? If there are any "Emo" characters in the Pokemon franchise, who would they be?