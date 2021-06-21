Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku to End This Summer

✖

If you are into romantic comedies and anime, then you have surely heard of Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku. The hit series debuted years ago as a webcomic before it was turned into a manga. And now, it seems like the series will be ending shortly.

The update went live today as Kodansha Comics confirmed Wotakoi will be ending shortly. The title will close next month when its next chapter is published. So if you need the exact date, July 16th is where it is at.

Nerdy romance "Love is hard for Otaku" (Otaku ni koi wa muzukashii) by Fujita will end with the next chapter on July 16, 2021. The final vol 11 will be out on October 10, 2021 English relese @KodanshaManga French release @EditionsKana pic.twitter.com/LTyuUoge2i — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 18, 2021

If you do not know about Wotakoi, the rom-com began in April 2014 as a web-manga under Fujita. The series was published as a manga in 2015 both online and in print. At this point, Wotakoi has ten volumes under its belt, and an anime was made adapting the series in June 2018 by A-1 Pictures. A second season has not been officially ordered, but a series of OVA projects have been released.

Want to know more about Wotakoi? You can read up on the series through Kodansha in print or online using Comixology and Amazon. The story's official description can be read below:

"Narumi Momose has had it rough: Every boyfriend she's had dumped her once they found out she was an otaku, so she's gone to great lengths to hide it. When a chance meeting at her new job with a childhood friend, fellow otaku, and now coworker Hirotaka Nifuji almost gets her secret outed at work, she comes up with a plan to make sure he never speaks up. But he comes up with a counter-proposal: Why doesn't she just date him instead?"

What do you think of this Wotakoi update? Will you be sad to see this rom-com close shop?