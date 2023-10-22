Anime's Most Underrated Rom-Com Is Getting Dubbed

Everyone, red alert! This is not a drill. After 15+ years, one of anime's most underrated romances is getting an English dub. At long last, Lovely Complex is getting an English dub to go with its first Blu-ray release stateside, and we have the crew at Discotek Media to thank!

As you can see below, Lovely Complex (also known as Love Com) is coming stateside. The adorable romantic comedy is preparing to launch its first English dub in tandem with this Blu-ray launch. The release will also come complete with upscaled animation and improved subtitles to boot.

A clip of Lovely Complex first ever english dubpic.twitter.com/2ab8g7yrFx https://t.co/15d0TVh5I4 — Shoujo Crave (@shoujocrave) October 17, 2023

You can hear a bit of the English dub above if you're eager to hear Lovely Complex. For those unfamiliar with the underrated series, Lovely Complex got its start on screen in 2007. A 24-episode anime run was released about 15 years ago, and Lovely Complex has gone on to enjoy solid success in Japan. From a sequel to a live-action movie, Lovely Complex is nothing short of adorable, and its English dub will help expand its reach.

If you are not familiar with the series, creator Aya Nakahara published Lovely Complex between 2001 and 2006. It tells the hilarious romance between Risa, a high school girl who embraces her unusual height with laughter and tomboyish attitude. She is often paired in class with a short student named Atsushi, and the pair are known for bickering. The duo agree to put their differences aside when they discover the other is crushing on a friend. But as Lovely Complex continues, the two discover a hidden attraction to one another.

If you want to watch Lovely Complex subbed, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. For more info on the underrated romance, you can read the official synopsis of Lovely Complex below:

"Risa Koizumi is the tallest girl in class, and the last thing she wants is the humiliation of standing next to Atsushi Ôtani, the shortest guy. Fate and the whole school have other ideas, and the two find themselves cast as the unwilling stars of a bizarre romantic comedy duo. Rather than bow to the inevitable, Risa and Atsushi join forces to pursue their true objects of affection. But will their budding friendship become something more complex?"

