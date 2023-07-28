Lupin the 3rd Announces New Live-Action Film

Lupin The 3rd has been a major fixture in the anime world for decades, first hitting the scene in the 1960s. Garnering quite a few anime series and movies in the past, it should come as no surprise that the Gentlemen Thief and his cohorts have received live-action projects in the past. Thanks to the cast of colorful characters that are a part of Lupin's life, there are plenty of thieves to choose from when it comes to solo projects, as a new live-action movie is set to arrive later this year focusing on one of Lupin's allies.

The last time that Lupin The 3rd received its own live-action movie was in 2014, with the Gentlemen Thief being played by actor Shun Oguri. Following this portrayal of the popular anime figure, a live-action television series was created to follow Inspector Zenigata, the bumbling detective who is constantly attempting to arrest Lupin and his band. This October, Amazon Prime is looking to give a live-action film to Daisuke Jigen, Lupin's gun-slinging ally who has been a part of the series for more adventures than we can count. Played by actor Tetsuji Tamayama, who previously took on the role in the 2014 film, the live-action anime adaptation has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming release.

Lupin The 3rd: Jigen Daisuke Film

Jigen Daisuke's new film will center on the gun-slinger making a comeback to Japan in order to fix his trusty sidearm. Arriving on October 13th, Amazon Prime Video is aiming to bring the live-action anime adaptation to the world, as TMS Entertainment is producing the movie. The film's screenplay was written by creator Yoshimasa Akamtsu with Hajime Hashimoto directing.

Aside from live-action, Lupin The 3rd recently made the leap to CGI animation in its well-received film, Lupin III: The First. With the franchise continuing to find success with numerous projects, there's sure to be more films and television series in the future for the Gentleman Thief.

