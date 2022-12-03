Lupin Zero Releases New Trailer and Poster

Lupin The Third is getting a special prequel anime that will be hitting in just a couple of weeks as one of the final new anime releases of 2022 overall, and fans have been given a good look at what to expect from the new Lupin Zero prequel series with the release of a new trailer and poster. Monkey Punch's original manga has grown to such a massive franchise with not only a slate of successful new anime releases, but sequels, spin-offs, and movies that have gone on to their own success. Now fans will be given a cool look at how Lupin The Third's adventures first began.

As Lupin Zero prepares for its new premiere later this month, the series has given fans the biggest update yet with a new trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and poster (that you can check out below) that show off many of the characters we will get to see in action with the new 1960s set prequel. These include Lupin The Third's father and grandfather, young versions of Lupin and Jigen, and some new characters that will be introduced to fans with the prequel.

How to Watch Lupin Zero

Premiering on December 16th with the first two episodes, Lupin Zero will be running for six episodes in total. Directed by Daisuke Sako for Telecom Animation Film, Lupin Zero will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE as it airs new episodes in Japan. Ichiro Okouchi will be handling the scripts for the series, Asami Taguchi will be designing the characters, Yoshihide Otomo will be composing the music, and Seiichi Shirato is credited with helping research the setting.

READ MORE: Lupin Zero Shares New Stills, Main Voice Cast | Lupin Zero Anime Announced With Trailer, Poster

The main voice cast for Lupin Zero currently includes the likes of Tasuku Hatanaka as Lupin, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jigen, Saori Hayami as Yoko, Toa Yukinari as Shinobu, Yoshito Yasuhara as Lupin The First, and Toshio Furukawa as Lupin The Second. With its new anime so close to its full premiere, it thankfully won't be too long before we get to see much more of how this prequel series looks in motion!

How do you like this newest look at Lupin The Third's big prequel? Will you be checking out Lupin Zero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!