Lupin the Third Star Comments on Anime’s Live-Action Potential

Lupin the Third remains one of anime’s most iconic series to date. Created by the late Monkey Punch, this thrilling tale has it all from thieves to drama and more. Recently, the U.S. welcomed Lupin the Third back to the big screen when the Los Angeles premiere of LUPIN THE IIIRD Fujiko’s Lie went out, and it was there ComicBook.com asked one star about where the anime could go next.

And according to Cristina Vee, the voice actress of Fujiko thinks the franchise lends itself easily to live-action.

When asked whether Lupin the Third could even be done in live-action, the actress admitted she had been thinking about such an adaptation recently.

“I was actually thinking about that because I was wondering who would be a great Fujiko, you know,” Vee asked.

“That’s a really tough one, but I think there are so many actresses who could do it great. I would like to see a Japanese actress, of course, in the role. But I think if there were any one [anime] to be made live action, then this would be a great start.”

Of course, fans can see why Lupin the Third would lend itself to live-action. When it comes to art style, the series is colorful, but its story isn’t so outlandish that film isn’t out of the question. Heist flicks like Ocean’s Eleven has proven how well Hollywood can do what Lupin the Third does. So if Hollywood is looking for some content, it isn’t a bad idea to look towards the Monkey Punch series for inspiration.

Currently, Lupin the Third is making a comeback in the U.S. thanks to Toonami. The franchise is airing its fifth part dubbed on the late-night block, and you can read its official synopisis here: “Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”