Lycoris Recoil Announces Toonami Arrival

In 2022, the biggest anime series that vied for attention included Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and Spy x Family. Surprisingly these series saw some major competition from a dark horse candidate in Lycoris Recoil. Releasing thirteen episodes as part of its first season and announcing a sequel project thanks to its popularity, this year's Anime NYC announced that the popular anime is making its way to Cartoon Network's Toonami.

In recent years, Toonami has been making some changes when it comes to its anime line-up. While it still focuses on including some big names in the anime universe, with prime examples such as Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, and One Piece to name a few, the Adult Swim programming block has also ventured further into original anime. Toonami has created original anime such as Housing Complex C, Fena: Pirate Princess, Shenmue The Animation, and FLCL: Grunge. In the future, Toonami has plans to release original series such as Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Lazarus, and Ninja Kamui to name a few.

Lycoris Recoil x Toonami

Not only is Lycoris Recoil coming to Toonami, fans won't have to wait long once 2024 rolls around. Aniplex of America announced that the action series is arriving on the Adult Swim programming block on January 20th, 2024.

Lycoris Recoil is coming to Adult Swim's Toonami starting January 20, 2024! pic.twitter.com/PScrh7egEG — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) November 17, 2023

If you didn't get the chance to check out Lycoris Recoil, you can watch the first thirteen episodes on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "For these peaceful days, there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

